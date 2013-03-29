Video

A court in Bosnia-Hercegovina has sentenced a former Serb paramilitary commander to 45 years in prison for war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkans.

Veselin Vlahovic, known as the "Monster of Grbavica", was found guilty on more than 60 counts, including the murder, rape and torture of Bosnian Muslim and Croat civilians in Sarajevo.

Guy Delauney reports.