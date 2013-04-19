Savita Halappanavar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Savita Halappanavar: Medical misadventure verdict in inquest

The jury in the inquest into a woman who died in hospital in Ireland four days after suffering a miscarriage has given a verdict of medical misadventure.

Savita Halappanavar, 31, died in University Hospital Galway last October.

BBC Ireland Correspondent Shane Harrison reports.

  • 19 Apr 2013