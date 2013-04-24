Video

Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is on trial for embezzlement, has called on the judge to throw out the case against him.

Mr Navalny is accused of stealing $500,000 from a state timber firm while he was governor of the Kirov region, but he says the case against him is fabricated because of his criticism of President Putin's United Russia party.

Daniel Sandford reports from Kirov.