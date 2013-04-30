Anti-monarchy protesters in Spain
Queen Beatrix abdication starts monarchy debate

As Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands abdicates in favour of her son Prince Willem-Alexander - questions are being asked about the future of monarchs elsewhere in Europe.

In Belgium there are rumours about whether King Albert might abdicate in favour of his son Philippe.

Meanwhile, in Spain, King Juan Carlos' popularity has been badly damaged by a corruption scandal involving the King's son-in-law.

Tom Burridge reports from Spain.

