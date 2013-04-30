Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen Beatrix abdication starts monarchy debate
As Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands abdicates in favour of her son Prince Willem-Alexander - questions are being asked about the future of monarchs elsewhere in Europe.
In Belgium there are rumours about whether King Albert might abdicate in favour of his son Philippe.
Meanwhile, in Spain, King Juan Carlos' popularity has been badly damaged by a corruption scandal involving the King's son-in-law.
Tom Burridge reports from Spain.
-
30 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window