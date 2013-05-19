David Beckham's emotional farewell

Video

British footballer and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder David Beckham has played his last home game before retiring - in Paris's Parc des Princes.

Beckham did not confirm this would be his very last game, leaving the door open for him to play in the season's last game against Lorient next weekend.

As he left the pitch, an emotional Beckham clapped his supporters. He later lifted the Ligue 1 trophy.

Speaking after the match, Beckham said, "The emotion started kicking in, it was hard to run, let alone kick a ball."

"I still feel good, but I know it's the right time [to retire]."