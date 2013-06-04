Media player
Surviving the recession communist-style in Spain
The economic downturn, and in particular the Eurozone crisis, has raised questions about modern capitalism.
In Spain unemployment is at record levels, with record numbers of homes repossessed after the property market crashed.
However, a small communist-style town in the south claims to have no unemployment and no repossessions.
Tom Burridge reports
04 Jun 2013
