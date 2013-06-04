Turkey's Deputy PM Bulent Arinc has apologised to protesters injured in demonstrations opposing the demolition of an Istanbul park.

The original protests over the redevelopment of Gezi Park were "just and legitimate", he said, offering to meet the organisers.

He called for the protests to end, saying they had been taken over by "terrorist elements".

The protests have escalated into five days of unrest in cities across Turkey.

James Reynolds reports from inside the protesters' "mini-republic".