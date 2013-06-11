Riot police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd during a demonstration near Taksim Square
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey protests: Water cannon used in Taksim Square

Turkish riot police have moved into Istanbul's Taksim Square, which has been occupied by anti-government protesters for close to two weeks.

Officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets, leading many protesters to flee the square into adjoining Gezi Park. Some activists hurled fireworks, fire bombs and stones at police.

The unrest began after a crackdown on a protest over Gezi Park's redevelopment.

Mark Lowen reports from the centre of the protests in Taksim Square.

  • 11 Jun 2013
Go to next video: Thousands gather in Taksim square