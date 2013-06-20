Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New wave of peaceful protests in Turkey
Turkey is seeing a new wave of protests after the authorities evicted demonstrators from Gezi Park.
Unrest began in late May as a small sit-in over the planned demolition of the park but spiralled into far wider anti-government protests after a police crackdown.
For now the gatherings are peaceful, taking place every evening in parks across Istanbul and elsewhere.
Katya Adler reports.
-
20 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window