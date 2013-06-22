Water cannon used in Istanbul
Water cannon used on Turkey protesters

Riot police in Turkey have used water cannon to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Istanbul.

They pushed the crowd out of Taksim Square, the focal point of more than three weeks of demonstrations.

It comes hours after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan rallied his own supporters in a seaside resort telling them protests were led by an international conspiracy.

James Reynolds has been watching developments in Istanbul.

