Sunbathers next to a pool at a luxury hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Video

Batumi: One Square Mile of Georgia

For One Square Mile, Damien McGuiness visits Batumi, Georgia's 'Las Vegas', a Black Sea resort that has been transformed from drab backwater to glitzy gambling town of bright lights and flashy casinos.

  • 29 Jun 2013