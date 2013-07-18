Video

A judge has found the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny guilty of embezzlement in one of the most controversial trials of recent years.

The anti-corruption campaigner was accused of defrauding a timber firm.

Mr Navalny has always denied the claim, insisting he was brought to trial because of his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

The verdict means he may not be able to run for Moscow mayor in September.

Daniel Sandford reports from Moscow where he says there is a sense of inevitability about the outcome.