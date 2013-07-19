Media player
Swiss railway station relocated by engineers
A 19th-Century railway station in Chene-Bourg, Switzerland, has been moved 33m (108ft) to make way for a new track.
Authorities were reluctant to demolish the structure as it was the only building of historical interest left in the area.
Rebecca Donovan reports
19 Jul 2013
