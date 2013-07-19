Railway station
Swiss railway station relocated by engineers

A 19th-Century railway station in Chene-Bourg, Switzerland, has been moved 33m (108ft) to make way for a new track.

Authorities were reluctant to demolish the structure as it was the only building of historical interest left in the area.

Rebecca Donovan reports

