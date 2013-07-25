Video

A train has derailed in north-western Spain, killing at least 77 of its 218 passengers and injuring more than 100, officials in the Galicia region say.

All eight carriages of the Madrid to Ferrol train came off the tracks near the city of Santiago de Compostela.

A Spanish journalist who writes for the biggest newspaper in Galicia told the Today programme that he had heard "confirmed reports" that the train driver had been driving at "more than double" the speed that was safe to travel on the stretch of line that where the train crashed.

Miguel-Anxo Murado told presenter John Humphrys that "the train driver admitted to going too fast", and explained that the driver had said that he was travelling at 190km/h in a part of the rail network where the speed limit is 80km/h.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 25 July 2013.