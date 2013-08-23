Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portugal wildfires: Firefighter killed tackling blaze
Emergency services in Portugal are battling to put out a number of wildfires which have broken out across the country in recent days.
One firefighter was killed tackling a blaze near the town of Tondela.
Elise Wicker reports.
23 Aug 2013
