A water-bombing plane flying over a wildfire
Portugal wildfires: Firefighter killed tackling blaze

Emergency services in Portugal are battling to put out a number of wildfires which have broken out across the country in recent days.

One firefighter was killed tackling a blaze near the town of Tondela.

Elise Wicker reports.

  • 23 Aug 2013
