Video

Watch live coverage after engineers succeed in their attempt to pull the shipwrecked Costa Concordia upright.

The ship had been lying on its side ever since the ship hit rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio in January 2012, with the loss of 32 lives.

Salvage workers attached giant metal chains and cables to the ship, which weighs more than 114,000 tonnes and is roughly the length of three football fields.