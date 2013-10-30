Siert Bruins trial: 'Fear and hope were gone'

Video

Dutch SS volunteer Siert Bruins is being tried in Germany for shooting dead a resistance fighter in the Netherlands in World War II.

Aged 92, he faces a possible life sentence if convicted for the killing of Aldert Klaas Dijkema in September 1944.

Bruins was convicted after the war in the Netherlands in absentia and later served five years for complicity in the murder of two Jewish brothers, shot dead in April 1945.

Meijer and Lazarus Sleutelberg had been in hiding and died 10 days before liberation. For their sister, who lost most of her family, the deaths came as a particular shock.

Her son-in-law Gerrit Duiker explains.