Police in Russia say they have detained 1200 people in a raid targeting migrants at a Moscow market which was attacked during riots over the weekend.

The rioting began during a protest about the killing of an ethnic Russian man, allegedly by a migrant from the Caucasus.

BBC Russia's Oleg Boldyrev spoke to residents in the south of Moscow and found that many of them shared the protesters' anger, saying authorities are not doing enough to alleviate what they see as problems caused by migrant labourers.