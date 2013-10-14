Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moscow residents speak out after riots against migrant workers
Police in Russia say they have detained 1200 people in a raid targeting migrants at a Moscow market which was attacked during riots over the weekend.
The rioting began during a protest about the killing of an ethnic Russian man, allegedly by a migrant from the Caucasus.
BBC Russia's Oleg Boldyrev spoke to residents in the south of Moscow and found that many of them shared the protesters' anger, saying authorities are not doing enough to alleviate what they see as problems caused by migrant labourers.
-
14 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-24527117/moscow-residents-speak-out-after-riots-against-migrant-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window