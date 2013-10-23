Media player
Vatican suspends Bishop of Limburg over alleged lavish spending
The Vatican has suspended a senior German church leader - dubbed the "bishop of bling" by the media over his alleged lavish spending.
Bishop of Limburg Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst is accused of spending more than 31m euros (£26m; $42m) on renovating his official residence.
Stephen Evans reports.
