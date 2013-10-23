Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst
Video

Vatican suspends Bishop of Limburg over alleged lavish spending

The Vatican has suspended a senior German church leader - dubbed the "bishop of bling" by the media over his alleged lavish spending.

Bishop of Limburg Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst is accused of spending more than 31m euros (£26m; $42m) on renovating his official residence.

Stephen Evans reports.

  • 23 Oct 2013
