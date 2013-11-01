Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Germany to allow 'indeterminate' gender on birth certificates
Germany is to become the first country in Europe to allow babies with characteristics of both sexes to be registered as neither male nor female.
Parents will be allowed to leave the gender blank on birth certificates, in effect creating a new category of "indeterminate sex".
The BBC's Stephen Evans reports.
-
01 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-24771623/germany-to-allow-indeterminate-gender-on-birth-certificatesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window