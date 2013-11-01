Babies in a maternity ward
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Germany to allow 'indeterminate' gender on birth certificates

Germany is to become the first country in Europe to allow babies with characteristics of both sexes to be registered as neither male nor female.

Parents will be allowed to leave the gender blank on birth certificates, in effect creating a new category of "indeterminate sex".

The BBC's Stephen Evans reports.

  • 01 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Indeterminate gender move 'not enough'