Police in Mitrovica
Kosovo votes amid violence and ethnic Serb boycott fear

Outbreaks of violence have marred key elections in Kosovo and closed some polling stations early.

Voting was closed in North Mitrovica after intruders set off tear gas and smashed ballot boxes.

Guy De Launey reports from Mitrovica.

  • 03 Nov 2013
