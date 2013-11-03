Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kosovo votes amid violence and ethnic Serb boycott fear
Outbreaks of violence have marred key elections in Kosovo and closed some polling stations early.
Voting was closed in North Mitrovica after intruders set off tear gas and smashed ballot boxes.
Guy De Launey reports from Mitrovica.
-
03 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-24799933/kosovo-votes-amid-violence-and-ethnic-serb-boycott-fearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window