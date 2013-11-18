Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dutch 'Black Pete' figure causes controversy
It is one of the most popular Dutch traditions but according to the UN, one element is racist and should be abolished. This weekend the iconic figure of Black Pete has arrived in towns and cities throughout the Netherlands.
It's a curtain raiser for the festive season and features a white person made up, wearing black face-paint and a curly Afro wig. Calls to ban it have caused outrage. Why is it so important in a country that's famous for promoting equality, asks the BBC's Anna Holligan.
-
18 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window