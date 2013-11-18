Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liberation newspaper and Societe Generale targeted in gun attacks
Police in Paris are on high alert after gun attacks at the newspaper Liberation and the bank Societe Generale.
A photographer, 27, was seriously hurt and a motorist was briefly taken hostage not far from Societe Generale and forced to drive to the Champs Elysees before he was allowed to go.
The BBC's Christian Fraser, who is in Paris, says there is a "huge manhunt under way" in the city.
-
18 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-24987792/liberation-newspaper-and-societe-generale-targeted-in-gun-attacksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window