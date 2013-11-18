Police outside Liberation offices
Video

Liberation newspaper and Societe Generale targeted in gun attacks

Police in Paris are on high alert after gun attacks at the newspaper Liberation and the bank Societe Generale.

A photographer, 27, was seriously hurt and a motorist was briefly taken hostage not far from Societe Generale and forced to drive to the Champs Elysees before he was allowed to go.

The BBC's Christian Fraser, who is in Paris, says there is a "huge manhunt under way" in the city.

  • 18 Nov 2013