Paris gunman hijacked car to evade police
Hundreds of police in Paris are still hunting a gunman who attacked a newspaper and a bank on Monday.
New CCTV images have been released to help track him down.
The BBC's Hugh Schofield reports from the last place the gunman was spotted.
19 Nov 2013
