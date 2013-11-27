Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
German coalition: Merkel's party reaches deal with SPD
After 17 hours of tense negotiations in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have agreed to enter a coalition with the centre-left Social Democratic Party.
Ms Merkel's CDU party fell just short of an outright majority in September's election, when its liberal partner won no seats.
Steven Evans reports from Berlin.
-
27 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-25117218/german-coalition-merkel-s-party-reaches-deal-with-spdRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window