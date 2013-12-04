Media player
Madrid council auditions buskers
Officials in Madrid are holding three days of auditions for buskers, as part of a clampdown on street music.
The city council wants to reduce noise levels and to improve the quality of street music.
With high levels of unemployment across the country, competition for permits is fierce.
Emily Thomas reports.
04 Dec 2013
