Former Ukraine presidents Kravchuk, Kuchma and Yushchenko back protests
Ukraine's three previous post-Soviet presidents have given their support to mass anti-government protesters.
In a statement, Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko expressed "solidarity" with peaceful rallies.
Thousands of protesters remain camped in Kiev's Independence Square, and are continuing to block the main government's building.
Emily Thomas reports.
05 Dec 2013
