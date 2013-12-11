Media player
Ukraine: 'Many have helmets and gas masks'
Thousands of police have moved on a large protest camp in the centre of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
Police have torn down barricades close to the main opposition site on Independence Square.
Olga Ivshina reports from Independence Square
11 Dec 2013
