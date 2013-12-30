Video
Michael Schumacher 'critical' after ski accident in France
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has suffered a head injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France.
The German, 44, who retired from Formula 1 for the second time at the end of the 2012 season, was taken by helicopter to hospital in Moutiers before being moved to Grenoble.
Schumacher was skiing with his 14-year-old son and others in an off-piste area between two marked runs above Meribel when he fell on Sunday morning.
Hugh Schofield reports from Paris.
