Video

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has suffered a head injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France.

The German, 44, who retired from Formula 1 for the second time at the end of the 2012 season, was taken by helicopter to hospital in Moutiers before being moved to Grenoble.

Schumacher was skiing with his 14-year-old son and others in an off-piste area between two marked runs above Meribel when he fell on Sunday morning.

Hugh Schofield reports from Paris.