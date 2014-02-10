Media player
Sochi Olympic dogs saved by Russian billionaire
In the run-up to Sochi's Winter Olympics, hundreds of stray dogs roamed around what is now the Olympic Park and authorities threatened to have them put down.
The BBC's Daniel Sandford reports on what has happened to the city's strays.
10 Feb 2014
