Winter Olympics: Warm weather threat to Sochi snow

Warm weather and slushy snow in the Caucasus mountains are starting to cause problems for the organisers of the Sochi Winter Olympics. The temperature in the Black Sea resort town is forecast to reach 18C (64F) over the next few days.

The BBC's sports editor David Bond spoke to Team GB head coach Pat Sharples about how the athletes are coping with the conditions.

  • 11 Feb 2014
