Ukraine clashes: President Yanukovych blames 'radical elements'
Ukraine's president has urged opposition leaders to distance themselves from "radical elements who seek bloodshed and conflict", after the country's worst violence for 70 years.
Mr Yanukovych said if they were unwilling to do so, they must "admit that they are supporting radicals".
He warned that aides were urging him to take "harsher measures" but insisted that he believed there was a better way to resolve the crisis.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News