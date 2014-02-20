Media player
Ukraine crisis: Footage emerges of police 'hostages'
An amateur video posted online appears to show a number of policemen taken hostage by anti-government protesters in Ukraine.
On Thursday, officials said that 67 police officers had been captured by protesters.
In the unverified video, the unknown cameraman claims to have seen several groups of hostages being marched through the city.
The 'hostages' - wearing blue uniforms with black collars - are seen holding onto each others' shoulders, being kept in a line by men in plain clothes.
20 Feb 2014
