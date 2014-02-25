Media player
Ukraine crisis: 'Defence force' list compiled in Donetsk
In Donetsk, Mark Lowen speaks to people who are compiling a list of people to 'defend against nationalists and fascists' following the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.
Donetsk is in the south-eastern corner of Ukraine and was once the support base of Yanukovych.
25 Feb 2014
