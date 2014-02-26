Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine crisis: Returning to the scene of violence
Although Ukraine has an interim president and the country is awaiting presidential elections in a few month time, protesters keep coming to Independence Square.
They say they cannot forget what happened there and have been returning to pay tribute to the dead.
One of the protesters, Sergey Prohor, took the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov to the scene of the violence. Institutskaya Street was one of the places where the first deadly clashes took place.
Library footage of clashes from 18 February
26 Feb 2014
