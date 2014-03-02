Soldier using crowbar on door
Ukraine conflict: Russian troops break into Sevastopol Navy base

Armed troops have forced entry to an electricity supply room at the Ukrainian Navy's headquarters in Sevastopol.

Russian military activity in Crimea - home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet - has been increasing for the past few days.

Some 6,000 extra Russian troops and 30 additional armoured vehicles are now in Crimea, Ukrainian Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh said on Saturday.

