Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Kerry: Russian action a 'brazen act of aggression'
Ukraine has ordered a full military mobilisation in response to Russia's build-up of its forces in Crimea.
In Crimea, Ukrainian soldiers faced off with Russian soldiers surrounding their bases while the Russian army is said to be digging trenches on the border with mainland Ukraine.
In an interview with ABC US Secretary of State John Kerry said Russian troops moving into the Ukrainian region of Crimea was "a brazen act of aggression".
-
02 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-26409401/john-kerry-russian-action-a-brazen-act-of-aggressionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window