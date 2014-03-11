Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski talks about the fear of Russia invading Ukraine and draws a parallel with events leading up to World War Two when Nazi Germany invaded other countries.

He told HARDtalk's Shaun Ley that only Russia's President Putin could ensure a peaceful end to the crisis.

