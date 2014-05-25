Video

Pope Francis has prayed at the concrete barrier Israel is building in and around the West Bank, after urging the Israelis and Palestinians to end a conflict he described as "increasingly unacceptable".

In an unscheduled stop on the second day of his maiden visit to the Holy Land as pontiff, Francis rested his head against the barrier on which graffiti read: "Free Palestine".

The Argentine Pope was elected in March 2013 following the shock resignation of Benedict XVI.

BBC News assesses the changes he has made during his papacy - in 90 seconds.

