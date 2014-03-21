Mobile in front of Turkish flag
Turks defiant in the face of Twitter ban

Some 2.5 million tweets were posted within three hours of Twitter getting blocked in Turkey.

Just before midnight on Thursday, over 10 million users started wondering why they could not access the site.

The reason soon became clear, as users who managed to access Twitter via workarounds started sharing screenshots of what appeared to be a statement by Turkey's telecommunications regulator.

James Reynolds reports.

  • 21 Mar 2014
