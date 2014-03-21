Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turks defiant in the face of Twitter ban
Some 2.5 million tweets were posted within three hours of Twitter getting blocked in Turkey.
Just before midnight on Thursday, over 10 million users started wondering why they could not access the site.
The reason soon became clear, as users who managed to access Twitter via workarounds started sharing screenshots of what appeared to be a statement by Turkey's telecommunications regulator.
James Reynolds reports.
-
21 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window