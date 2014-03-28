Video

A Stockholm man has told the BBC about the moment he caught a giant rat in his kitchen.

Dubbed "Ratzilla" by the Swedish press, the rodent measured 40cm (nearly 16in) plus tail.

The rat was caught and injured by a rat trap but was later removed by exterminators.

Erik Korsas told BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty that his 17-year-old daughter was "most afraid" and "ran out of the kitchen screaming".