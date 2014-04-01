Bosnia war rape survivors 22 years on

It has been more than 20 years since the Bosnian war began but many of those caught up in the conflict are still trying to heal.

Thousands of women were raped during three years of war in Bosnia in the 1990s - many have never felt able to speak about what happened to them and only a fraction of cases have been successfully prosecuted.

Actress Angelina Jolie, along with UK Foreign Secretary William Hague have travelled to Sarajevo to meet victims of the conflict in their campaign to end sexual violence against women in war.

Lejla and Zihnija told the BBC's Mishal Husain about their experiences.