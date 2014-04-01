The British Foreign Secretary William Hague and the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie have travelled to Bosnia as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence in war zones.

Thousands of women were raped during three years of war in Bosnia in the 1990s - many have never felt able to speak about what happened to them and only a fraction of cases have been successfully prosecuted.

Mishal Husain travelled to Bosnia with them to see the lasting effect of rape in war.