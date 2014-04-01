BBC News

Jolie and Hague visit Bosnia in campaign against sexual violence

The British Foreign Secretary William Hague and the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie have travelled to Bosnia as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence in war zones.

Thousands of women were raped during three years of war in Bosnia in the 1990s - many have never felt able to speak about what happened to them and only a fraction of cases have been successfully prosecuted.

Mishal Husain travelled to Bosnia with them to see the lasting effect of rape in war.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Europe