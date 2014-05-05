Media player
Modern-day knights draw swords in the Medieval Combat World Championships
The Medieval Combat World Championships have taken place in Spain.
Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor.
There are also duels with swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored.
Claudia Redmond reports.
05 May 2014
