Video

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the scene of an explosion which killed at least 232 miners.

Dozens escaped the pit in Soma, 450km (280 miles) from Ankara, but officials say more than 200 people are unaccounted for.

Mr Erdogan postponed a trip to Albania over the accident and travelled to meet rescuers and relatives at the mine.

In a news conference, which followed the visit, he said: "The disaster will be investigated in every aspect."