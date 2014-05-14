Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkish PM Recep Erdogan visits scene of mine blast
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the scene of an explosion which killed at least 232 miners.
Dozens escaped the pit in Soma, 450km (280 miles) from Ankara, but officials say more than 200 people are unaccounted for.
Mr Erdogan postponed a trip to Albania over the accident and travelled to meet rescuers and relatives at the mine.
In a news conference, which followed the visit, he said: "The disaster will be investigated in every aspect."
-
14 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-27409476/turkish-pm-recep-erdogan-visits-scene-of-mine-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window