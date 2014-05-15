Media player
Turkey mine disaster: Hope fades in Soma
Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors of Tuesday's explosion at a mine in Soma, but hopes are fading for the 100 people still unaccounted for.
At least 274 people were killed after a pit collapsed in the worst such incident in the country's history.
Orla Guerin reports.
15 May 2014
