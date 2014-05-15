Video

Voters will head to the polls across Europe in seven days' time for an election that will affect over 500 million people.

With some countries experiencing high unemployment and concerns about migration and the cost of being part of the EU, many places are experiencing scepticism about being part of the union.

The European elections could therefore produce a parliament with more opponents to the EU than ever before.

Chris Morris and Matthew Price have visited Greece and Denmark to assess the public mood in each country ahead of the vote.