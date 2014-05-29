Video

The former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prof Sergey Karaganov has told BBC HARDtalk that Ukraine will "never" have membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

He was responding to a question about what the bottom line message from Russia to Ukraine's new president, Petro Poroshenko, would be if they wanted to join the organisation.

"A friendly Ukraine is our great hope", said Prof Karaganov, who is one of Russia's most influential foreign policy thinkers, "unfortunately the Ukrainian leadership has failed to have a viable state."

You can see the full interview on BBC World News at 14:30 and 20:30 GMT on Thursday 29 May and on the BBC News Channel on Friday 30 May at 00:30 and 04:30 BST.