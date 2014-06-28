Road where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was shot
Event that kick-started World War One marked

Bosnia is commemorating 100 years since the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, the act that triggered World War One.

Allan Little has returned to Sarajevo where the shooting took place, and looks at how the assassin is remembered a century on.

