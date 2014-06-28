Media player
Bosnia is commemorating 100 years since the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, the act that triggered World War One.
Allan Little has returned to Sarajevo where the shooting took place, and looks at how the assassin is remembered a century on.
28 Jun 2014
