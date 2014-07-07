Whales on beach in County Donegal
Washed up whales die on Irish beach

Five long-finned pilot whales that became stranded on a beach in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland have died.

They were part of a pod of at least 13 animals. Volunteers helped the other eight whales back out to sea.

